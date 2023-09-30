DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO
Artista invitado: Bamba MF
BANDAM
Artista catalán con cinco años de recorrido, miembro de la agrupación musical 31 Fam.
Letrista e intérprete de música urbana que ha encabezado el Top 5 de las listas de música del territorio
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.