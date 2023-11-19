Top track

Bdrmm

Thekla
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

While the world became socially distanced in 2020, Hull’s post - shoegaze, dream pop, heavy guitar effects quartet bdrmm made the kind of impact with their debut album any young band would dream about. Released on the small Sonic Cathedral label in July th Read more

Presented by A Gravy Train, BLG & DHP.

Lineup

Bdrmm

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

