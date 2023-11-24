Top track

TIF - Hinata

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TIF + DANYL

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TIF - Hinata
Got a code?

About

Toufik alias TIF est un artiste originaire d’Alger vivant à Paris, rappeur prolixe, et excellent mélodiste, il mêle français et arabe pour raconter, avec nostalgie, son parcours loin de chez lui et des siens. Son écriture, singulière, bouleverse et agite,...

Présenté par KRUMPP MUSIC et Volta +

Lineup

Danyl, TIF

Venue

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)

27 Pl. du Colombier, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.