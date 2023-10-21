Top track

Wildflower

King Kuda

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

King Kuda

Listen: https://spoti.fi/3NyzDQM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingkudamusic/
Instagram: @kingkudamusic
Twitter: @KingKudaMusic

Saturday 21 October 2023 | The Old Blue Last, London
With support
18+ | Read more

Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.

Lineup

King Kuda

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

