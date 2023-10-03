DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHIRP Radio Welcomes: Knifeplay w/ Smut, Astrobrite

Sleeping Village
Tue, 3 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$12 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+

Knifeplay is a band that eludes definition, existing somewhere between the nihilistic detachment of shoegaze and the emotional honesty of folk songwriting. They've made a slow and careful shift from being the solo bedroom rec

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

