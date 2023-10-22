Top track

Gored by Horns of Judgment

Mutilated Fest

The Meadows
Sun, 22 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mutilated Records Presents:

This is an 16+ event

Mutilated Records

Lineup

1
Leishmaniasis, Putrid Pile, Twitch of the Death Nerve and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

