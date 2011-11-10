DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GOAT (jp)

Kings Place (Hall Two)
10 Nov - 11 Nov
GigsLondon
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We welcome GOAT, the Japanese avant-garde group and meticulous makers of dark and groove-laden minimalism. Embracing forceful urban and tribal percussive sounds, their live shows are like nothing else.

Hailing from Osaka, Japan, GOAT challenge the typical Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

goat jp

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.