MonoNeon - Hot Cheetos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MONONEON X JZ:RF Series

BIKO
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MonoNeon arriva a Milano per una doppia data al Biko. Dywane Thomas, Jr. è stato tra gli ultimi musicisti a suonare al fianco di Prince e ha vinto un Grammy con l'album "King's Desease" di Nas. Ha suonato al Newport Jazz Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival, B Read more

Presentato da Jazz:Re:Found.

Lineup

MonoNeon

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

