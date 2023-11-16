DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Show Called Thursday

Hoxton Hall
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London's hit new comedy night as recommended by the Evening Standard, LMAOnaise and Londonist as one of the city's top comedy nights, comes to Hoxton Hall for the first time this November! Headlined by the star of Taskmaster, co-host of Mel Giedroyc’s Unfo Read more

Presented by BIGHEAD Comedy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Olga Koch, Jazz Emu, Lou Sanders and 3 more

Venue

Hoxton Hall

130 Hoxton St, London N1 6SH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.