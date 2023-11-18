Top track

Mairo - nouvelle écriture

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mairo

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mairo - nouvelle écriture
Got a code?

About

Après une Maroquinerie complète en moins de 24h, Mairo enflammera la scène de la Machine du Moulin Rouge le 18 novembre 2023. Entouré par SWK, le Maire de Genève se déplace avec la crème des rappeurs Suisses, un univers de vainqueurs. Né en 1995 à Neuchâte Read more

Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

Mairo

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.