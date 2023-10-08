Top track

Koo Koo Kanga Roo - Cat Party

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

recordBar
Sun, 8 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsKansas City
From $25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Koo Koo Kanga Roo - Cat Party
Got a code?

About

VIP @ 11am - VIP include Photos & Autographs, includes limited edition pin, poster, laminate and lanyard.
Doors @ Noon
Show @ 1pm

Koo Koo Kanga Roo was created by Bryan and Neil in 2008. They met four years prior as freshman at St. Mary’s University i Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.