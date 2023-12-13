Top track

Nappy Nina - Treehouse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nappy Nina + Cold Light Collective

Crofters Rights
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nappy Nina - Treehouse
Got a code?

Event information

Oakland-born writer, emcee, and producer Nappy Nina cut her teeth in the Bay Area scene before uprooting to Brooklyn, where she released her 2019 debut album ‘The Tree Act' to much acclaim. She appears on Yaeji, Quelle Chris, and Son Lux's music, she boast...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Nappy Nina

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.