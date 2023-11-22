Top track

Colours in the Street + BLOWSOM

Trabendo
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23

About

COLOURS IN THE STREET + BLOWSOM

LE TRABENDO, PARIS

22 NOVEMBRE 2023

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.

Présenté par Velvet Coliseum.

Lineup

Colours in the Street, BLOWSOM

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

