FRENCH 79 Teenagers Live w/ Special Guests

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€39.78

En deux albums seulement, French 79 réussit l'exploit d’écrire une nouvelle page de la French Touch, page que le monde entier nous envie.

Après Olympic paru en 2016, puis Joshua en 2019, le troisième album du producteur aux multiples collaborations (Jean- Read more

Présenté par LIMITROPHE PRODUCTION.

French 79

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

