Paolo Conticini in "La Prima Volta"

Teatro Summarte
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
TheatreSomma Vesuviana
€26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Paolo Conticini, canta e racconta un po’ di sé: la famiglia, gli studi, i suoi primi lavori, poi l’incontro con Christian De Sica, che gli dà la possibilità di esprimersi come attore…Congiunzioni astrali favorevoli che hanno determinato eventi unici. Diver Read more

Presentato da Teatro Summarte.

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

