Tigran Hamasyan - The Dream Voyager

J.A.W with Tigran Hamasyan Trio - The Call Within

Heimathafen Neukölln
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€43

About

5 years after his last sold-out Berlin solo appearance, the Armenian piano wizard is back at J.A.W with his Trio from The Call Within project.

With his unmistakable blend of improvised music, Post-Rock influences and the rich musical heritage of his nativ Read more

Presented by JAW Family
Lineup

Tigran Hamasyan

Venue

Heimathafen Neukölln

Karl-Marx-Straße 141, 12043 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

