DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A rare blend of eloquent lyrical craft and explorative, experimental musicianship, the musical world of Maija Sofia spans delicate folk, lustrous experimental pop and a deep devotion to mystery.
Born in Galway, Ireland, Maija’s childhood was spent in vari...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.