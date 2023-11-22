Top track

The Wife Of Michael Cleary

Maija Sofia

Servant Jazz Quarters
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A rare blend of eloquent lyrical craft and explorative, experimental musicianship, the musical world of Maija Sofia spans delicate folk, lustrous experimental pop and a deep devotion to mystery.

Born in Galway, Ireland, Maija’s childhood was spent in vari...

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Venue

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

