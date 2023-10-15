DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
B.I is a South Korean musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer, signed under his own label, 131 Label. Since the release of his first solo album in 2021, B.I has been making creating a stir in the music industry through various achievements on a gl
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs