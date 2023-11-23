Top track

SIPHO. - BODIES

SIPHO.

Mama Roux's
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 16+ event

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Sipho.

Venue

Mama Roux's

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG
Doors open7:00 pm

