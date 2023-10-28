DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mike Pinto w/ Sensamotion and Lee Allen

The 8x10
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mike Pinto has crafted an exceptional style of songwriting, with a truly unique take on Roots, Vintage Rock, Reggae, Ska and Classic Surf, but it's his distinct voice and seamless storytelling that has brought him success both in the United States and over

Presented by The 8x10.

Lineup

Mike Pinto

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.