Okkervil River / Will Sheff

ARCI Bellezza
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

OKKERVIL RIVER / WILL SHEFF

Mercoledì 22 Novembre 2023

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA _ MILANO

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI. Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS - Ponderosa Music & Art - Via Audio
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Okkervil River

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

