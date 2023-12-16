Top track

Because the Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Screaming Females

Songbyrd
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Because the Night
Got a code?

About

Once you start looking for them, you’ll see desire paths everywhere. In parks and driveways, parking lots and apartment complexes, in front of corner stores, libraries, schools and offices. “Maybe there was one in your neighborhood growing up, a corner whe Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Screaming Females, Lung

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.