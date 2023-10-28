Top track

Fabio Frizzi - Mystery's Apotheosis

Frizzi 2 Fulci

Union Chapel
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25

About

Frizzi 2 Fulci is Fabio Frizzi's tribute concert to director Lucio Fulci. On tour since 2013, this show takes the soundtracks of the Maestro, written for the films of his director friend, to stages around the world.

After their debut in London at Union Ch

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Desire, Frizzi 2 Fulci

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

