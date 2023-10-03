Top track

Hugo Barriol + Geoffrey Le Goaziou

Les Étoiles
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Venez découvrir le nouvel album d'Hugo Barriol EVERYWHERE / ANYWHERE lors de sa Release Party aux Etoiles le 03 octobre!

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Velvet Coliseum.

Lineup

HUGO BARRIOL

Venue

Les Étoiles

61 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

