Arianna Porcelli Safonov - Fiabafobia

Teatro Colosseo
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €23.76
Arriva al Colosseo la stand up comedy al femminile. Irriverente e acuta artista di origine romana, autrice di libri apprezzati come Fottuta Campagna, creatrice del blog “Madame Pip”ì e di “Rìding Tristocomici” Arianna Porcelli Safonov porta in scena la sua Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

