Varnish La Piscine

Le Sucre
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On a découvert Varnish La Piscine au milieu des années 2010 auprès du rappeur genevois Makala, pour lequel il a produit toute la musique.

Le jeune producteur suisse embraye alors en solo avec ESCAPE (F-R Prelude) (2016), un premier projet solo suivi de Le Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO

Varnish La Piscine

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

