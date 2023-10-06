DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mda

Razzmatazz 2
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mda, referente de la música de vanguardia en España, es uno de los protagonistas de la emocionante nueva oleada musical decidido a modernizar y rejuvenecer la escena española a través del new trap, el jersey, digicore & nightclub. Su música es trabajo prof Read more

Organizado por PPL United y @cero.en.conducta

Lineup

MDA

Venue

Razzmatazz 2

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

