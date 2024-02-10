Top track

Roméo Elvis - Iggy Pop

Romeo Elvis

Le MeM
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€28.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Roméo Elvis, âgé de 30 ans, est l’une des figure emblématique de la scène hiphop francophone et l’un des artistes belges les plus streamés.

Au fil des années, il a réussi à créer et consolider un lien particulier avec son public grâce à des projets musica...

Tout public.
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Auguri Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romeo Elvis

Venue

Le MeM

Rte de Sainte-Foix, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

