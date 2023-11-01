Top track

Sanctuary

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hiss Golden Messenger

El Club Detroit
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sanctuary
Got a code?

About

It’s spring of 2023 in the North Carolina Piedmont, and songwriter and singer M.C. Taylor—leader of the band Hiss Golden Messenger—is feeling alive. Joyful. Eternal, he might say. For the Grammy-nominated musician, whose albums have traced an internal path Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sylvie, Hiss Golden Messenger

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.