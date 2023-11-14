Top track

Gotts Street Park

Dareshack
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Simple Things presents Gotts Street Park, live at Dareshack this November.

On The Inside, the debut album from Gotts Street Park, is more than an album – it’s an invitation. “We want listeners to feel like they’re stepping into a room with us, peering int Read more

Presented by Simple Things Festival.

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

