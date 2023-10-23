Top track

DEADLETTER - Fit For Work

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deadletter + BLANK\\

POPUP!
Mon, 23 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DEADLETTER - Fit For Work
Got a code?

Event information

Rendez-vous le 23 octobre 2023 pour le concert exceptionnel de Deadletter au POPUP!

Première partie : BLANK\\

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16 ans devront être accompagnées d'une personne majeure

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.