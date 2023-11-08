Top track

Rose City Band - Rip City

Rose City Band

St Stephen's Church
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£15.82

Event information

Brighten The Corners Presents country psychedelic rocker Rose City Band at St Stephen's Church on Wednesday 8th November 2023. Rose City Band’s country psychedelic rock evokes the wide-open spaces of the American west and free spirits who call it home.

Presented by Brighten The Corners.

Lineup

Rose City Band

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

