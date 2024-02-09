Top track

Kingdom Leader

Boy & Bear

Thekla
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£20.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Boy & Bear
+ Boo Seeka

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by DHP.

Lineup

Boo Seeka, Boy & Bear

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

