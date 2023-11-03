Top track

Juan Wauters + Bernarda

Dabadaba
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Juan Wauters + Bernarda

Todas las edades

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Juan Wauters

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

