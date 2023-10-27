DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Taylor

Hacienda
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Swifties preparatevi a scatenarvi e ad urlare i testi di Taylor Swift dall’inizio alla fine !

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Venue

Hacienda

Via Galla Placidia, 27, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.