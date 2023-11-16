Top track

Calibro 35 - Convergere in giambellino

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CALIBRO 35

The Forge
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Calibro 35 - Convergere in giambellino
Got a code?

About

This show has been postponed. Due to the ongoing restrictions in place surrounding venues and travel due to Covid-19, we are working together with the promoter and artist to reschedule this show and we hope to have more information very soon. All tickets w Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

CALIBRO 35

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.