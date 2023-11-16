DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This show has been postponed. Due to the ongoing restrictions in place surrounding venues and travel due to Covid-19, we are working together with the promoter and artist to reschedule this show and we hope to have more information very soon. All tickets w
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.