KAS:ST - Hell on Earth

Labyrinth: KAS:ST extended set & Henri Bergmann

Village Underground
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

KAS:ST - Hell on Earth
About

KAS:ST heads to London for a 4 hour extended set & custom production at our beloved East London railway arches of Village Underground.

KAS:ST's atmospheric soundscapes, intricate melodies and powerful beats have seen multiple releases on Afterlife, Cercle...

Presented by Labyrinth.
Lineup

KAS:ST, Henri Bergmann

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

