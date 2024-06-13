Top track

HAAL - Janus

Haal

The Hope and Ruin
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
Free

About

Their psychotropic blend of sampling, DIY home-crafted pedals and monolithic instrumentation has seen the band play and tour alongside the likes of Deliluh, Butch Kassidy, Famous, DITZ, Treeboy & Arc and Water From Your Eyes, as well as appearing at festiv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HAAL

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

