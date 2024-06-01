DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ELECTROPARK 24 PROLOGUE // SUPERORGANISM

La Claque
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:30 pm
TheatreGenova
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
From July 11th to July 14th, Genoa and Tigullio (IT) host the 2024 edition of Electropark, a festival of electronic music and performing arts with the theme "Resonances".

The PROLOGUE events are on June 1st at the Teatro della Tosse

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Forevergreen Associazione Impresa Sociale.

Lineup

Superorganism

Venue

La Claque

Via S. Donato, 9, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

