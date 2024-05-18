DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Certified Vibe Live feat. THEY & Noochie

Songbyrd
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CVL (Certified Vibe Live) feat. THEY & Noochie hosted by Nyla Simone

  • THEY. is an American R&B duo consisting of Dante Jones and Drew Love from Los Angeles, California signed to Mind of a Genius Records. The duo started their career in 2015, releasing de...
This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

THEY, Noochie, Nyla Symone

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.