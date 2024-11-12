DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MJ Lenderman and The Wind

Hafenklang
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Der Songwriter MJ Lenderman ist geboren und aufgewachsen in Asheville, North Carolina. Die Anatomie einer MJ-Platte könnte in etwa so aussehen: verzerrte pedal steel Gitarre und eine Stimme, die an das einsame Singen eines Chorknaben erinnert. Die Songs sc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MJ Lenderman

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

