STANDARDS w/ Moondough, Post NC, Pool Party

Eagle Aerie Hall
Fri, 21 Jun, 6:00 pm
$23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

standards is a guitar and drum duo from Long Beach, California. The self-proclaimed “Fruit Rock” band has earned a worldwide fanbase for their technical, math rock inspired songwriting and amusing online presence. 2024 saw the band release their third stud...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Standards

Venue

Eagle Aerie Hall

310 West Pacific Avenue, Henderson, Nevada 89015, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

