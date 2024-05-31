DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLÁSICOS DEL SIGLO XX
Volvemos con Clásicos junto a nuestro residente màs especial, DJ. Rafis, haciendo recorrido por esos años que tanto nos marcaron. Ebm / New Beat / Trance / Synth-Pop / Guitar / 80's.
