DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Autumn 2024 sees two giants of underground psych-dance culture
coming together for the first time on an extensive tour of the UK.
The Orb – mixing ambient soundscapes and pulsing rhythms and
Ozric Tentacles – blending instrumental psychedelic rock with...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.