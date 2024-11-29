Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Orb and Ozric Tentacles

The Level
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£31.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Autumn 2024 sees two giants of underground psych-dance culture

coming together for the first time on an extensive tour of the UK.

The Orb – mixing ambient soundscapes and pulsing rhythms and

Ozric Tentacles – blending instrumental psychedelic rock with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bakery Boy Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Orb, Ozric Tentacles

Venue

The Level

Shakespeare St, Nottingham NG1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

