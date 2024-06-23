DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mike Rice: Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.79
About

Mike Rice is working out some new stories and jokes before the Edinburgh Fringe festival.

Mike has millions of views online and has featured on BBC, RTE, and Radio 1, is the Co-Host of hit podcast Mike and Vittorios Guide to Parenting, and is currently on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

