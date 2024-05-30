DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Kristi Mchugh Laff Show

The Mint
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Comedian KRISTI MCHUGH, as seen in Night Caller on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO and Bravo has brought laughs across the country and around the world. She brings her comedy stylings along with a star studded cast of comics from The Tonight Show, Netflix, Co...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

