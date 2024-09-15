Top track

Eye in the Sky

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jonatha Brooke

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 15 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eye in the Sky
Got a code?

About

Jonatha Brooke live at Eddie's Attic!

Merging evocative folk, melodic pop and an edgier roots rock sensibility, singer/songwriter/guitarist Jonatha Brooke began releasing music in the early 1990s, first as a member of the duo the Story and more enduringly...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jonatha Brooke

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.