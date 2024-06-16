DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Esk: 'People In Their Simplicity' & Live Jam

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Doors 7pm. 18+ event.

We're excited to welcome Northern neo-soul duo Esk to our living room stage, performing their debut album 'People In Their Simplicity'. Following the live performance, they'll lead a jam session.

ABOUT ESK

Northern neo-soul duo Esk...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

