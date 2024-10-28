DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Pioneers

229
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Pioneers

Emerging from Kingston in 1962, The Pioneers's sunny sound and harmonies helped spread the sounds of Jamaica around the world. They released genre classics including 'Long Shot (Kick De Bucket)' and 'Give And Take' on trailblazing reggae label Trojan Recor

Event information

Trojan Records favourites The Pioneers are rightfully acknowledged as one of the global pioneers of reggae, ska and rock steady.

Formed in the mid 60's in Kingston, Jamaica, they were one of the first groups to have international hits such as 'Long Shot K...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Pioneers

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

