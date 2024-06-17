Top track

HOW CAN WE MEND A BROKEN HEART

Kahil El’Zabar / David Murray Duo

Zebulon
Mon, 17 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$38.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kahil El’Zabar / David Murray Duo

***Limited capacity - seating is available, first come first serve***

Sir Kahil El’Zabar, was Knighted by the Council General of France for his Global contributions to the Arts. He hasperformed with luminaries like,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kahil El'Zabar, David Murray

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

